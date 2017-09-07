More Videos

Lowering Windsor Lake 0:59

Lowering Windsor Lake

Pause
Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 0:44

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

Hurricane Irma's track as of 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 0:36

Hurricane Irma's track as of 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 0:44

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

Storm surge is one of the most dangerous parts of a hurricane 1:24

Storm surge is one of the most dangerous parts of a hurricane

Hurricane Irma - Eye Cat 5 1:05

Hurricane Irma - Eye Cat 5

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank 1:18

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism 1:33

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded

Carolina Imports enjoys new life on emerging North Main Street 1:42

Carolina Imports enjoys new life on emerging North Main Street

  • Make sure your pet is ready for a disaster

    Your pet is a member of your family and should be included in any of your emergency plans. Learn the steps you should take to ensure your pet is prepared.

Your pet is a member of your family and should be included in any of your emergency plans. Learn the steps you should take to ensure your pet is prepared. FEMA & smardis@thestate.com
Your pet is a member of your family and should be included in any of your emergency plans. Learn the steps you should take to ensure your pet is prepared. FEMA & smardis@thestate.com

Local

What should you do now to prepare for Hurricane Irma?

By Tim Flach

tflach@thestate.com

September 07, 2017 2:20 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

As Hurricane Irma continues on a path that could threaten South Carolina, we’re answering some common questions about the storm and South Carolina’s response. Do you have a question about the storm or have information that you believe is important to share? Please write to online@thestate.com.

What should you do now to prepare for Hurricane Irma?

State and local disaster preparedness officials and emergency response agencies such as the American Red Cross suggest taking these steps by this weekend:

▪ Storm-guard your home by cleaning gutters, moving outdoor furnishings and plants indoors, trimming trees and making sure caulking around windows and doors is adequate.

▪ Check fire extinguishers and smoke detectors to make sure they work.

▪ For each person, set aside a gallon of water per day for drinking and another gallon for sanitation. Add extra for pets. A three-day supply of nonperishable food with plastic utensils and paper plates is the minimum recommended. Make sure medicine and cleaning supplies are on hand.

▪ Stock flashlights and batteries to use if power goes out. Keep wireless phones charged to contact other people and check for information. Make sure a battery-powered radio is handy. Know where to get ice if the refrigerator goes out.

▪ Protect records such as insurance, fill your car with fuel in case you must leave, prepare a travel kit and carry cash for purchases.

Will USC cancel classes for Hurricane Irma?

Will interstate construction cramp my escape routes on SC interstates?

Are Columbia-area grocery stores, hotels busier because of Hurricane Irma?

How powerful will Hurricane Irma be when it nears SC?

Private SC dam owners should start now to lower water levels

Hurricane Irma is already causing SC closings and cancellations. Here’s a list so far

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Lowering Windsor Lake

View More Video