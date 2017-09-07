As Hurricane Irma continues on a path that could threaten South Carolina, we’re answering some common questions about the storm and South Carolina’s response. Do you have a question about the storm or have information that you believe is important to share? Please write to online@thestate.com.
What should you do now to prepare for Hurricane Irma?
State and local disaster preparedness officials and emergency response agencies such as the American Red Cross suggest taking these steps by this weekend:
▪ Storm-guard your home by cleaning gutters, moving outdoor furnishings and plants indoors, trimming trees and making sure caulking around windows and doors is adequate.
▪ Check fire extinguishers and smoke detectors to make sure they work.
▪ For each person, set aside a gallon of water per day for drinking and another gallon for sanitation. Add extra for pets. A three-day supply of nonperishable food with plastic utensils and paper plates is the minimum recommended. Make sure medicine and cleaning supplies are on hand.
▪ Stock flashlights and batteries to use if power goes out. Keep wireless phones charged to contact other people and check for information. Make sure a battery-powered radio is handy. Know where to get ice if the refrigerator goes out.
▪ Protect records such as insurance, fill your car with fuel in case you must leave, prepare a travel kit and carry cash for purchases.
