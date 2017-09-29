Mega-farms suffer blow in state Supreme Court

More Videos 1:29 Are school improvements needed in Lexington 1? Pause 2:02 Local soldiers volunteer to help Puerto Rico 0:59 How billions of gallons of ground water are pumped from the aquifer by megafarms in South Carolina 1:09 Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space 1:26 Help on the horizon for I-26 Malfunction Junction 1:25 Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four. 1:03 They were paid how much? 3:04 Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle 0:39 For USC commit Deshaun Fenwick, football is his way out 1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

SC megafarms sucking billions of gallons of water annually affecting the Edisto River From May through July, the amount of water flowing near the pipe dropped an average of 7 percent, according to river data analyzed this year by the DNR’s water division. And on some days, river flows may have dropped as much as 12 percent, the DNR says. The findings are among the first to show how the potato farm has affected the South Fork – and they are adding fuel to arguments for a crackdown on river irrigation by big crop growers across South Carolina. From May through July, the amount of water flowing near the pipe dropped an average of 7 percent, according to river data analyzed this year by the DNR’s water division. And on some days, river flows may have dropped as much as 12 percent, the DNR says. The findings are among the first to show how the potato farm has affected the South Fork – and they are adding fuel to arguments for a crackdown on river irrigation by big crop growers across South Carolina. Tim Dominick, Matt Walsh, Sammy Fretwell mwalsh@thestate.com

