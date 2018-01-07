Local

January 7, 2018 1:20 PM

SC man, 70, went back into burning condo for his wife. She made it out – he didn’t

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A 70-year-old man who died after running back into a burning Columbia-area condo to rescue his sleeping wife is being hailed a hero by the city’s fire chief.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts on Sunday identified the victim of Saturday’s fatal fire as Harold Morse, 70.

Columbia firefighters responded to a blaze Saturday morning at the Point Arcadia condos in Forest Acres, officials have said. Three condos were heavily damaged in the fire, which happened just off Decker Boulevard.

Chief Aubrey Jenkins said he spoke with Morse’s wife, who told him Morse got out of the building but went back inside to get his sleeping wife.

“He came back in to get her, and he didn’t make it out,” Jenkins said. “She told me that he came in and woke her up.”

Watts said Morse died of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Forest Acres Police Department.

Jenkins said firefighters do not encourage people to run into burning buildings. Still, he called Morse’s dying act heroic.

“I told his wife, ‘Your husband is your hero,’” he said. “He sacrificed himself for you.”

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

More Videos

What this proposal could mean to Columbia's bar scene 0:58

What this proposal could mean to Columbia's bar scene

Pause
Breaking down South Carolina prison assaults and deaths 1:06

Breaking down South Carolina prison assaults and deaths

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy 0:50

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

How much do you know about coyotes? 0:58

How much do you know about coyotes?

Take a look at the Gamecocks' win over Vanderbilt 0:54

Take a look at the Gamecocks' win over Vanderbilt

Wine and dined: How big businesses pamper our lawmakers 1:08

Wine and dined: How big businesses pamper our lawmakers

How USC's offense could look different under Bryan McClendon 1:12

How USC's offense could look different under Bryan McClendon

Marcquise Reed, Gabe DeVoe recap Clemson’s win over Louisville 1:39

Marcquise Reed, Gabe DeVoe recap Clemson’s win over Louisville

After Sugar Bowl loss, Dabo Swinney and Kelly Bryant react and reflect 14:35

After Sugar Bowl loss, Dabo Swinney and Kelly Bryant react and reflect

Gamecocks find spirit in win over Vanderbilt 1:13

Gamecocks find spirit in win over Vanderbilt

  • The cat came back: Lost cat is returned to relieved owner

    Florida woman lost her cat near Blythewood, SC after she evacuated from hurricane Irma. Four months later, Lux, the cat was found.

The cat came back: Lost cat is returned to relieved owner

View more video

Local