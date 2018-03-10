I-26 lanes reopen Saturday after fatal tractor trailer crash, bridge demolition

Interstate 26 in Orangeburg reopened Saturday morning after a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer shut down all westbound traffic and caused a bridge to be torn down Friday.
The S.C. Department of Transportation worked overnight to demolish part of the bridge spanning the westbound lanes near mile marker 154.
March 10, 2018
By around 8 a.m. Saturday, all lanes of traffic were reopened.
Saturday night starting at 7 p.m., SCDOT plans to close the eastbound lanes to finish tearing down the bridge. Eastbound travelers in the area should expect to take exit 149 to S.C. 33 and follow detour signs that will lead to U.S. 21 Bypass, U.S. 301 and back onto I-26, according to Lance Cpl. Judd Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Demolition crews will once again work through the night to tear down the bridge.
With I-26 westbound reopening, the plan is to keep all lanes open until tonight. Closure of the eastbound side to remove the final two bridge spans is scheduled for 7 pm tonight. Crews will once again work through the night to demolish the final 2 spans.— SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) March 10, 2018
The bridge was badly damaged Friday when a tractor trailer, traveling west on I-26 through Orangeburg, crossed into the median and hit the bridge supports near mile marker 154. The 46-year-old truck driver, Travis Hall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The westbound lanes of the interstate were shut down between exits 154 and 149 Friday afternoon and evening.
