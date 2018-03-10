More Videos

SCDOT contractor United Demolition worked through the night Friday to begin demolition of a bridge that was damaged earlier in the day by an accident. DOT video
SCDOT contractor United Demolition worked through the night Friday to begin demolition of a bridge that was damaged earlier in the day by an accident. DOT video

Local

I-26 lanes reopen Saturday after fatal tractor trailer crash, bridge demolition

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

March 10, 2018 08:49 AM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

Interstate 26 in Orangeburg reopened Saturday morning after a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer shut down all westbound traffic and caused a bridge to be torn down Friday.

The S.C. Department of Transportation worked overnight to demolish part of the bridge spanning the westbound lanes near mile marker 154.

By around 8 a.m. Saturday, all lanes of traffic were reopened.

Saturday night starting at 7 p.m., SCDOT plans to close the eastbound lanes to finish tearing down the bridge. Eastbound travelers in the area should expect to take exit 149 to S.C. 33 and follow detour signs that will lead to U.S. 21 Bypass, U.S. 301 and back onto I-26, according to Lance Cpl. Judd Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Demolition crews will once again work through the night to tear down the bridge.

The bridge was badly damaged Friday when a tractor trailer, traveling west on I-26 through Orangeburg, crossed into the median and hit the bridge supports near mile marker 154. The 46-year-old truck driver, Travis Hall, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The westbound lanes of the interstate were shut down between exits 154 and 149 Friday afternoon and evening.

