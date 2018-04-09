Airport principal resigned amid student sex scandal. A familiar face is stepping in

A familiar face will serve as interim principal at Airport High School, after principal Brad Coleman resigned amid an investigation into an alleged relationship between a former administrator and a student.
Frank Jovanelly, who was principal at Airport for 10 years before retiring in 2013, will serve as interim principal while the district conducts a search for a new principal, Lexington School District Two spokeswoman Dawn Kujawa said in a news release Monday afternoon.
“Frank was a successful, long-time high school principal,” Lexington Two Superintendent William James said in the release. “He has a vast institutional knowledge not only of Airport High but of Lexington Two. And, with his recent tenure, he still has many ties to the staff and community.”
Jovanelly will fill the spot left vacant by Coleman, who announced last month that he will resign effective June 30, when his current contract expires.
Coleman was placed on administrative leave by the district the same day as former assistant principal Dawn Diimmler, who later was fired for having what district officials called an "unprofessional relationship with a student."
Diimmler, 44, later was charged with two counts of sexual battery with a student — one count each in Columbia and Cayce — on allegations that she had a sexual relationship with a 19-year-old student.
The district has not said why Coleman was placed on administrative leave, but Kujawa said last month that he had been offered the chance to return to his job at Airport.
Coleman has worked at multiple schools in the district for nearly 20 years, Kujawa said. He had been Airport's principal since 2016.
