Passenger killed, two others injured in 3-car crash in Lexington

A passenger was killed and two other people injured in a three-car crash in the Lake Murray area on Sunday night, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on North Lake Drive, according to Lance Cpl. Judd Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol. It was not clear Monday morning where on North Lake Drive the collision happened.
The driver of a Ford pickup traveling west on North Lake Drive lost control and went into the eastbound lanes, where it hit a 2014 Toyota, Jones said. The pickup then overturned, and debris from the truck hit an eastbound Acura.
The truck continued off the roadway and came to rest on the shoulder, Jones said.
A 36-year-old female passenger in the pickup, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected, Jones said. The identity will be released by the Lexington County Coroner's Office after the next of kin is notified.
The driver of the pickup, who also was not wearing a seat belt, had serious injuries and was taken to Palmetto Health Richland, Jones said. His condition was not available Monday morning.
The driver of the car that was hit by the truck had minor injuries and was taken to Palmetto Health Richland, Jones said. No one in the Acura was injured.
There was no word on charges Monday morning.
This was the second fatal crash in Lexington County in less than 24 hours. A 21-year-old woman was killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 26 early Sunday morning.
