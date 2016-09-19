Crime & Courts

September 19, 2016 1:13 PM

Victim of fatal drive-by shooting in Richland identified

By Glen Luke Flanagan

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Officials have released the identify of the man killed in a drive-by shooting in Eastover on Sunday evening.

An autopsy showed that Jasper J. Myers Jr., 52, died from complications of a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

The incident happened at about 5 p.m. at 232 Jeanie Collins Road, in the Lower Richland area of Eastover, officials said. EMS took Myers to Palmetto Health Richland, where he died at 6:20 p.m.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the incident was a drive-by shooting, and asked anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

