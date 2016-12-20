Man convicted in Hunnewell murder charged with inmate death

Lorenzo Young, one of three men convicted of the 2013 murder of Columbia baker and mother of four, Kelly Hunnewell, was charged Tuesday in the stabbing death last month of a fellow inmate at the McCormick Correctional Institution.
Young, now 22-years-old, is serving a life sentence for Hunnewell’s shooting death. He and a co-defendant were found guilty of murder in December 2015. A third suspect, Troy Stevenson, is awaiting trial.
According to the arrest warrant issued Dec. 13, 2016, Young and another inmate who also was charged, were seen leaving the cell of another inmate on or about Nov. 19, 2016, carrying “a homemade knife in his hand and his clothes covered in blood.”
On Nov. 19, 2016, the South Carolina Department of Corrections reported that inmate Reico Lamont Welch had been killed by another inmate the night before at McCormick.
The 40-year-old Welch was serving time at the high security prison for burglary, grand larceny and criminal conspiracy, the corrections department said at the time of his death.
Also charged in Welch’s death was Courtney Pauling, 30, who is serving time for kidnapping and armed robbery.
