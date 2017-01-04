S.C. lawmaker indicted on aggravated domestic violence, gun charges

State Rep. Chris Corley was indicted Wednesday on a more serious domestic violence charge that could land him in prison for up to 20 years.
An Aiken County grand jury on Wednesday returned indictments against Corley, 36, for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and pointing and presenting a firearm, according to a news release from Attorney General Alan Wilson.
The indictment accuses Corley of a felony count of causing physical harm to his wife in the presence of minors with a gun. Corley faces up to five years in prison on the firearm charge.
Until Wednesday, the Aiken Republican had been charged with first-degree criminal violence, also a felony, which carries up to 10 years in prison.
Corley was arrested Dec. 27 on charges that he punched his wife in the face and threatened to kill her as he pointed a 9 mm pistol at her during an argument at their Graniteville home when she accused him of cheating, according to Aiken County sheriff’s records.
Corley has no prior criminal record, according to state law enforcement records. But the seriousness of the initial and the newest charges position him to be suspended from his House seat if he’s indicted on the charges by an Aiken County grand jury.
Corley’s wife, who The State newspaper is not identifying by name, told deputies that the only thing that stopped Corley from firing were the screams of two of their children, ages 2 and 8, according to the deputies’ incident report.
The lawmaker then went into a bedroom, saying he “was going to kill himself,” his wife, 37, told deputies. As Corley went toward the bedroom, his wife and the children ran to her mother’s house across the street, deputies said. The report does not mention a third child, who is listed in the current S.C. Legislative Manual.
Corley was released from jail on a $20,000 surety bond and with orders from a judge not to go near any domestic violence shelters or possess a firearm.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
