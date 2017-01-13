Justice Department won’t charge former Spring Valley High School officer

COLUMBIA, SC – Federal authorities announced Friday they don’t have enough evidence to charge a former Spring Valley High School resource officer with criminal civil rights violations.
Former school resource officer, Deputy Ben Fields, made national headlines in 2015 when a student recorded him on video flinging another student across the room while attempting to arrest her.
His employer, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, fired Fields two days after the incident. Lott then asked the FBI and Department of Justice to investigate whether any civil rights had been violated.
“After a careful and thorough investigation, the team of experienced federal prosecutors and FBI agents determined that the evidence was insufficient to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Fields willfully deprived the Spring Valley High School student of a constitutional right,” said a release by the justice department.
The release went on to say that mistakes, misperceptions, negligence or poor judgment is not enough to establish a federal criminal civil rights violation.
“The department will aggressively prosecute criminal civil rights violations whenever there is sufficient evidence to do so,” the release said.
Fields’ attorney, Scott Hayes, said Friday he was not surprised by the findings.
“This is the result that we fully expected and anticipated, because we believed that (the case) was clear on its face,” Hayes said. “It’s nice to have this cloud lifted from my client’s life.”
Hayes said it has been difficult for Fields to find a job in law enforcement while under investigation by the federal government. He could not say if Fields would return to law enforcement now that the investigation had ended.
After the justice department announced its findings, Fields’ former employer, Lott, issued a statement that his department has moved forward since the incident.
“We have been involved in using this incident as a positive learning opportunity for law enforcement, schools and the public in defining the roles of SROs and school officials, not only in Richland County but throughout the United States,” Lott said.
“I hope and pray our legislators will also use the Spring Valley incident as s vehicle for change in the Disturbing Schools law,” Lott added. “Getting SROs out of the roles of discipline and classroom management has already made a significant impact.”
It’s not the first time that Lott voices criticism of the state’s disturbing schools law, which is what school officials cited when they asked Fields to arrest the teen accused of being disruptive in the classroom. Lott has previously said the law’s ambiguity has created a situation where it gets abused and misused, and has led to criminal charges of students instead of disciplinary in-school action.
The federal government was also critical of the law in November, filing a statement of interest in the case filed in August by the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina on behalf of former Spring Valley High School student Niya Kenny and others.
Kenny was arrested at Spring Valley High School for filming the incident between Fields and another student. The video went viral online, sparking a debate about S.C. law and the role of police officers in classrooms.
In September, 5th Circuit solicitor Dan Johnson announced that no charges would be filed against Fields, Kenny or the girl Fields tossed across the classroom after pulling her from her desk.
Lott and the justice department have been working to overhaul the department’s school resource officer program, with an emphasis on making sure officers don’t get involved in matters that should be handled by school staff.
Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan
Comments