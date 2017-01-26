SC juvenile jail didn’t report deaths, not prepared for riots, report says

1:52 Sanders: Mulvaney failing to pay nanny tax 'a serious issue' Pause

1:24 Get a look at these adoptable dogs from PETSinc.

1:43 Report unfairly depicts DJJ

1:12 Improvements made to Juvenile detention center not enough

4:37 Expansive Concealed gun bill: NRA loves it, police skeptical

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:43 For Jamyest Williams, will it be South Carolina or Georgia?

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility