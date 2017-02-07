Firefighter sought for questioning in fatal blaze to speak with investigators

A Columbia firefighter wanted for questioning in connection to a fatal apartment blaze is expected to speak with police early this week.
It was unclear Tuesday afternoon if the unnamed firefighter had spoken with investigators, but Columbia police officials have said he made arrangements through an attorney to talk with police this week.
Police identified the firefighter as a person of interest Saturday when they released images of him at the scene of a fatal Jan. 29 fire at Plantation Court Apartments in the Hollywood-Rose Hill area. Several people contacted police and said the man was a firefighter with the Columbia Fire Department.
“We believe he has material information that could assist us in the case,” Columbia police spokesperson Jennifer Timmons said Monday.
Officials have emphasized that the firefighter is a person of interest and not a suspect. City Manager Teresa Wilson announced Saturday night that the firefighter was placed on suspension without pay while the case is investigated.
Police say the blaze that killed 80-year-old True Henderson was intentionally set. It came on the heels of several small arsons in the Rosewood area. So far there have been no arrests, and investigators are still trying to determine if any of the fires are related.
