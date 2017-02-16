Myrtle Beach man was planning attack ‘in the spirit of Dylann Roof,’ FBI says

A South Carolina man with white supremacy connections was charged Wednesday after buying a gun from an undercover agent with the intention to carry out an attack “in the spirit of Dylann Roof.”
Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell, 29, from Conway, was arrested Wednesday afternoon by FBI agents, according to Horry County jail records.
McDowell on Dec. 26 posted a message to Facebook that said, “I love love to act what u think,” followed by a link to the Temple Emanu-El Conservative Synagogue in Myrtle Beach, according to the federal complaint. Horry County police told federal investigators that McDowell had “established connections” to white supremacy extremists while serving time in a South Carolina prison, and that he also has tattoos indicating affiliations with these groups.
According to the complaint, anti-Semetic social media postings by McDowell made repeated references to Roof, the avowed white supremacist convicted last month in the murders of nine African-American worshipers at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church in June 2015.
“Dylann roof did what these tattoos wearing so badass is supposed to be doing they don’t give a (expletive) about their white race,” McDowell wrote on Facebook on Jan. 5, according to the complaint. “All they wanne do is stay loaded on drugs the Jews put here to destroy white man and they feast on the drugs.”
Last month, McDowell made an anti-Semitic post on Facebook that referenced Roof, saying, “you want to post if you ain’t got the heart to fight for Yahweh like dylann roof did you need to shut the (expletive) up,” according to the news station.
Roof, an avowed white supremacist, was sentenced to death last month after a jury found him guilty on federal charges in the murders of nine African-American worshipers at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston in June 2015.
McDowell’s criminal record goes back to 2006 and includes multiple convictions for burglary and assault and battery, as well as assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the State Law Enforcement Division. Most recently, McDowell was convicted in September 2013 on charges of third-degree assault and battery and malicious injury to property.
McDowell first met with an undercover federal agent on January 12, believing that the agent “handled problems for the Aryan Nations,” according to WMBF. The agent met with McDowell at a Myrtle Beach hotel and discussed getting a gun, saying that he didn’t want it traced back to him.
He went on to say that “I got the heart to do that (expletive), but I don’t have to the good training,” the document states. He told the agent he sought a way to conduct an attack on non-whites without getting caught. He continued: “If I could do something on a (expletive) big scale and write on the (expletive) building or whatever, ‘In the spirit of Dylann Roof.’” McDowell told the officer he had not decided on a place or time to conduct the attack.
