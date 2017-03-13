Lexington Two responds to allegations of intoxicated substitute in classroom

Lexington County School District Two officials released more information about an incident involving a substitute teacher who accused of being under the influence of alcohol while in a classroom.
The school district stated the substitute teacher was behaving erratically Friday morning and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.
The administration removed her from the classroom and sent her to a school resource officer.
Judith Elizabeth Richards-Gartee, 52, of Irmo is accused of having an open container of alcohol and was charged with disorderly conduct, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
The school district said Richards-Gartee works for Kelly Services.
The district contracts with Kelly Services to provide their schools with substitute teachers.
Comments