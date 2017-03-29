Suspended Midlands state senator remains free on $16,000 bond

A judge allowed on Wednesday for suspended state Sen. John Courson to remain free on bond.
Judge Knox McMahon allowed Courson, a Richland Republican, to remain free on a personal recognizance bond of $16,000, after concluding Courson is not a flight risk or a danger to the community. Courson is battling a fatal form of skin cancer.
Courson, who entered and exited through a side door, did not make himself available for comment. Special prosecutor David Pascoe also declined to comment after the hearing.
Courson is charged with two counts of misconduct in office and one count of use of campaign funds for personal expenses. He was indicted March 16 by the state grand jury.
His indictment is part of a major investigation being carried out by the State Law Enforcement Division, Pascoe and the state grand jury into alleged public corruption in the S.C. General Assembly.
Few details have been previously released about the charges made against Courson. However, two of the three indictments say the powerful Columbia political consulting firm Richard Quinn & Associates played a key role in Courson’s indictments.
One indictment, for conversion of campaign funds, says Courson paid the Quinn firm $247,829 from 2006-12. Then the Quinn firm paid Courson “through multiple transactions” $132,802, the indictment said.
Another indictment, for misconduct in office, says Courson passed campaign contributions to Richard Quinn & Associates, “who then remitted funds to (Courson), converting campaign funds to personal use in order to obtain personal profit and benefit.”
The Quinn firm has not been charged with any wrongdoing. Founded in 1978, the firm has ties to numerous prominent politicians, including Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, as well as to institutions like the University of South Carolina.
Quinn, 71, the firm’s founder, has told reporters he and his firm have done nothing wrong.
