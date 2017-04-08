Four inmates killed in SC prison were strangled to death, autopsies show

0:31 Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points Pause

4:37 Expansive Concealed gun bill: NRA loves it, police skeptical

2:28 VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides

0:27 Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

2:52 'A very difficult loss': Chad Holbrook recaps Friday game

1:02 Muschamp: Spring, summer key to recruiting efforts

1:54 Myrtle Beach High School principal discusses loss of two students

1:13 Sindarius Thornwell throws out first pitch prior to USC-Vandy

1:14 Clemson NFL Pro Day highlights