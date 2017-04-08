Two state prisoners accused of killing four inmates, facing murder charges

Two state prisoners – who were already serving life sentences for murder – have been charged in the alleged killings of four other inmates who were found dead in one of the state’s maximum-security prisons on Friday.
Denver Jordan Simmons, 35, and Jacob Theophilus Philip, 25, are facing four counts of murder each, according to a news release by Thom Berry, spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division. The arrests were announced just after midnight on Saturday.
Simmons and Philip are accused of luring John King, 52; Jason Kelley, 35; Jimmy Ham, 56; and William Scruggs, 44, into a cell on Friday, where Simmons and Philip either strangled or stabbed each of their fellow prisoners, according to the arrest warrants. Some of parts of the alleged attacks were caught on video, but the warrants did not elaborate which parts.
The four men were found dead around 10:35 a.m., at Kirkland Correctional Institution by corrections officers of the S.C. Department of Corrections. The agency’s czar, Bryan Stirling, called on SLED to lead the investigation into the suspected killings.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts had not released the official cause of death as of the early morning hours of Saturday, but said Friday he did not expect the deaths would be ruled as being from natural causes.
