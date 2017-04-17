Officer stabbed during incident at state prison remains hospitalized

A correctional officer who was stabbed during an incident at a state mid-level security prison remained in the hospital on Monday, a corrections official said.
The officer, whose name has not been released, was among three who were injured Sunday at Kershaw Correctional Institution, when they attempted to retrieve contraband from a prisoner, said Dexter Lee, of the S.C. Department of Corrections.
Inmates took control of the dorm for several hours, when the officers were forced to retreat. The two who were not stabbed were treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.
No inmates had been charged in the incident as of Monday afternoon, but a criminal investigation is still ongoing, Lee said. There were 126 inmates in the dorm at the time of the incident, Lee said.
