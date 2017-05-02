Senate permitless carry bill advances out of a panel

A Senate bill that would clear the way for carrying firearms in South Carolina without a permit advanced Tuesday with fewer than five days remaining in the legislative calendar.
It’s the beginning step for the bill that was first discussed in mid April. The Senate bill – whose author is Sen. Shane Martin, R-Spartanburg – is different than one the House bill has already passed.
The Senate panel advanced it on a three to one vote, which included a vote by proxy by Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, R-Georgetown, who was absent from the meeting. Sen. Rex Rice, R-Pickens, voted on Goldfinch’s behalf.
Like the House version, the Senate bill allows those who are legally permitted to own, carry or purchase a firearm to do so without having to obtain a permit. “Open carry,” which allows for a person to carry a firearm exposed on their person, also would be permitted.
The proposal also would prohibit drinking or committing a crime while carrying a firearm. And it bars the carrying of firearms into already prohibited locations, such as schools and courthouses. Both bills also keep the concealed weapons permitting process in place for those who would still like to have a permit.
