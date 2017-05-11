No charges in fatal Lake Murray boat crash

No charges will be filed in last month’s fatal boat crash on Lake Murray, the investigating agency announced Thursday.

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources said Thursday that David Bruce Dyer, 56, of Irmo, will not face charges in the April 21 nighttime crash that killed Danny Phillips and Shawn Lanier. Dyer was driving the powerboat that fatally collided with Phillips’ bass boat near Dreher Island. A third person on the bass boat and two people on Dyer’s boat were injured.

Dyer is president of Dick Dyer Toyota. The Dyer names appears on several Columbia-area auto dealerships.

Investigators determined Phillips was at fault in the crash, which happened about 11 p.m. on April 21 north of Dreher Island, a state park that doubles as a public recreation area.

“The bass boat had the responsibility of giving way to the center-console boat,” officials said in a Thursday news release. “In an attempt to avoid collision, Dyer made a sharp turn, ejecting his wife and another passenger overboard. Despite the evasive attempt, both boats collided.”

Toxicology testing showed Phillips had cannabis and alcohol in his system at the time of the crash, according to Capt. Robert McCullough, a spokesman for the Department of Natural Resources.

“He would not have been DUI on the alcohol,” McCullough said of the amount of alcohol in Phillips’ blood.

McCullough told The State newspaper that Dyer admitted to having “a few beers over the course of five or six hours.” Shortly after the crash, a DNR officer administered the nystagmus eye test, which checks for jerking movements in the eye that are indicative of impairment, McCullough said. He passed the test, which McCullough said is the most accurate in the battery of field sobriety tests.

The rest of tests were conducted on the dock about two hours after the crash, McCullough said.

“There were two dead people in the water, and you've got a scene out there,” McCullough said when asked about the delay in administering the rest of the tests. “It's a fairly hectic scene on the water. You've got to get everybody secure. We don't have 30 people – we only had three officers out there.”

Because Dyer passed the tests and showed no signs of intoxication, there was not probable cause to ask for breath or blood tests, McCollough said.

All parties were cooperative in the investigation, and Dyer willingly handed his GPS device over to DNR officers, officials said. The GPS was used to calculate the speed and navigation track of Dyer’s boat before and during the collision.

The 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office reviewed all files before agreeing with the Department of Natural Resources’ decision not to file charges.

Under South Carolina law, in order for a reckless homicide charge to be filed, a person must have been shown to be operating the boat “in such a manner as to indicate either a willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property.”

“The investigation has determined Dyer’s speed was not excessive, nor was there any erratic operation of his vessel,” DNR said in a statement announcing the decision on charges. “Therefore, no reckless homicide or operating charges are appropriate with regard to the center console boat.”

Related stories from The State Shawn Lanier family says farewell

State law says the operator of a boat involved in a collision is required to render assistance to anyone affected by the collision “if he can do so without serious danger to his own vessel, crew or passengers.” DNR officials said Thursday that Dyer recovered his passengers from the water, secured his boat, called 911 and directed his spotlight toward the bass boat.

The lone survivor on the bass boat, Ashley “Ash” Wannamaker, has sued Dyer. Wannamker contends that Dyer was grossly negligent by driving too fast, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failing to yield the right of way or to avoid the crash.

Wannamaker said in the suit that he almost drowned after he was thrown into the water by the force of the impact, and that he was rescued by people on other boats.

Dyer and his passengers “rendered no assistance of any kind,” the suit, filed in Richland County, states.

Wannamaker said his injuries include damage to his abdomen, back, arms and legs. The aftermath of his injuries has affected his relationship with his wife Lois Wannamaker, who also sued.

Dyer has not filed a response to the civil complaint.

In a separate May 2010 boating wreck on the lake, Steven Kranendonk also passed a field sobriety test, according to testimony in his 2012 trial. But five hours after the collision that killed two women, a blood test found Kranendonk with an alcohol reading of 0.11. That’s higher than the state’s 0.08 level that is considered evidence of impairment.

Kranendonk was convicted of reckless homicide and sentenced to 10 years. He was released from prison in January because of his good behavior while incarcerated, probation officials said.