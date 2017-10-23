‘I’m gonna be OK’: Mother injured in Vista shooting recalls violent night, recovery

It’s difficult for Kristie Logan to answer her 5-year-old daughter’s questions about the night she and seven other people were shot in the Vista – in part because Logan, too, has questions that she needs answered.
“It’s been up and down,” Logan said of her recovery, as she leaned on crutches outside Columbia Municipal Court on Monday, her right leg wrapped in a brace. “Some days, it’s really good and then then days it’s hard, mentally and physically.”
Logan, 26, is the niece of state Rep. Leon Howard, D-Richland. She was one of eight people injured in a shootout that rocked Columbia’s popular Vista district in the early hours of Sept. 16.
Four Newberry County men have been charged in connection with the violence, which investigators say was prompted by an ongoing music industry-related feud.
After leaving her job at a credit union that Friday evening, Logan said she went to visit her father and then to a friend’s home. They went out in the Vista that night, first to Wet Willie’s and then to the Empire Supper Club on Lady Street.
They had just left the club and were walking down Park Street when gunfire erupted.
“As soon as we started walking across the street, we heard noises,” she said. “I felt something going down my leg.”
Logan said she didn’t realize at the time that she had been shot. Despite being shot in the leg, she still was able to walk to safety and wait for paramedics.
“I didn’t really think about it then,” she said. “I think about it a lot now because it has affected me in my every day routine. Then, I didn’t think about it at all. I just wanted to get help.”
Logan underwent surgery right after the shooting. Unable to drive or work, she needs help getting to and from thrice-weekly physical therapy sessions, washing and moving around.
“She’s really upset,” Logan said of her 5-year-old daughter. “She has a lot of questions, but she’s so young that I don’t know how to really respond with them. So I just tell her I’m gonna be OK.”
