From paralysis to brain damage, lives of Vista shooting victims forever altered

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond Lenorris Alexander Lartman is charged with 7 counts of attempted murder and other charges in the September shooting in the Vista. Lenorris Alexander Lartman is charged with 7 counts of attempted murder and other charges in the September shooting in the Vista. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

