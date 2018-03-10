Lexington man arrested made a ‘people who ought to be killed’ video, police say

A man who police said made a YouTube video called “List of people who ought to be killed,” was arrested by Lexington County police Saturday.
Lexington County police charged 43-year-old Christopher Raines, also known as A.J. Blues, with threatening a public employee and unlawful communication.
“Raines posted a link to the video from one of his social media accounts early this morning. He tagged a senior administrator with Lexington One, a private citizen, and a few government and community organizations in the post,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release. “We take threats against anyone’s safety and well-being very seriously. Once we became aware of the post, investigators went to work on this case immediately.”
Raines was located and arrested Saturday afternoon without incident, police said. He’s being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.
Raines was arrested in September after police said he threatened River Bluff High School students and staff via social media, including videos about putting people in body bags. He was one of the candidates seeking to replace Rick Quinn as the S.C. State House District 69 Representative.
