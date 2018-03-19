Columbia man killed in parking lot shooting identified by Lexington County coroner

The person killed in a fatal shooting Sunday at a Columbia apartment complex was identified by the coroner.
Brian Jovon Rogers, 36, of Columbia was pronounced dead at the scene as the result of an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.
The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. in the 200 block of Berryhill Road in Columbia.
The shooting was one of two which occurred in the parking lot of adjacent apartment complexes Sunday.
In the other shooting, a teenage boy was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The fatal shooting is under investigation by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or click or tap here for the link.
