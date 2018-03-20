Crime & Courts

Columbia man killed in crash on I-26 identified by Richland County coroner

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

March 20, 2018 06:43 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

The person killed in a single-vehicle collision on I-26 Monday night was identified by the coroner.

Vann Keith Gibson, 50, was identified as the unrestrained passenger in a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a tree, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

An autopsy indicated the Columbia resident's cause of death was because of positional asphyxiation, Watts said.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-26 at the 100 mile marker, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2010 Hyundai SUV went off the left side of the roadway, Jones said. The driver over-corrected and the car went off the right side of the road, where it hit several trees.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Palmetto Health Richland hospital with life-threatening injuries, Jones said.

The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Staff writer Teddy Kulmala contributed to this report.

