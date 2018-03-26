Arrest made in fatal Midlands car crash that sent others to the hospital

One person has been arrested Monday, a day after he was involved in a fatal two-vehicle collision.
Carson Harmon, 25, was charged with felony DUI involving death, according to Lance Cpl. Judd Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
One person was killed and five more were hospitalized following the two-vehicle collision that occurred in Orangeburg County Sunday morning. The crash occurred shortly after midnight on Fredcon Road, just outside of Eutawville, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.
The collision involved two Chevrolet pickup trucks. Both Chevy's were heading north on Fredcon Road when the incident occurred.
Harmon, who was driving a 2012 Chevy pickup, and a passenger were taken to an area hospital.
Two of the occupants and the driver of the 2007 Chevrolet truck, were also hospitalized. The other occupant of the 2007 Chevy wasn't wearing a seat belt and was killed in the collision.
The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
