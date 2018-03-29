Suspect killed in I-26 standoff was arrested by Lexington deputies 3 months earlier

The man who was fatally shot by deputies after a chase and standoff that shut down Interstate 26 for hours Wednesday had a criminal record that began in his teenage years, and was just arrested by Lexington County deputies in December.
Robert B. Shaw, 29, of West Columbia, died after being shot by Lexington County deputies on I-26 near Old Dunbar Road, officials have said. Shaw matched the description of someone who was seen running from a disabled car with a bag in his hand, and led officers on a chase that ended when he crashed on the side of I-26.
Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said they learned during the standoff that Shaw was wanted on warrants for failing to appear in court on charges of unlawfully carrying a pistol, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine and failure to stop for blue lights.
Lexington County deputies arrested Shaw in December on the methamphetamine, failure to stop and habitual offender charges, according to State Law Enforcement Division records. That arrest came less than a month after his November arrest by West Columbia police on the unlawful-carrying charge.
Shaw was arrested on a series of misdemeanor charges and parole violations from 2006 to 2009 by West Columbia police, according to SLED.
He pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and breaking and entering motor vehicles in October 2010, according to Lexington County court records. A judge sentenced him to seven years suspended to three years probation and time served for the car break-in charge.
Court records show that several charges of criminal conspiracy, financial transaction card theft and breaking and entering motor vehicles were dismissed at that time.
Shaw was prohibited from possessing a handgun, but Koon said deputies saw Shaw holding a small handgun to his head after his Chevrolet pickup spun out and crashed on I-26. After more than 2.5 hours of negotiating, deputies began "tactical maneuvers."
As officers approached Shaw's truck, Koon said, Shaw made "a sudden movement" in the truck, prompting deputies to fire their weapons. Four officers, who have not yet been identified, were placed on administrative leave while SLED investigates the shooting.
SLED spokesman Thom Berry said Thursday that there is dash-camera footage of the pursuit. The State has filed an open-records request for the footage.
This was the 14th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year and the second involving Lexington County deputies, Berry said.
In January, a Lexington County deputy fatally shot a man who was wanted for attempted murder and other charges in Orangeburg County. Officials said that suspect pulled a gun on officers after deputies used tire deflation devices to puncture the tires on his car.
There were 49 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina last year, four of which involved Lexington County deputies, Berry said.
