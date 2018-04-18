4 arrested in fatal shooting of SC high school football player. Police seek gunman

After a 17-year-old Sumter athlete was shot and killed, police arrested four suspects Tuesday and are seeking the fifth.
Though police cuffed the conspirators, the person they believe pulled the trigger, Jaelon Markell Jackson, is still at large, according to Sumter police statement.
Police were called Sunday at about 1:45 p.m. a shooting in a Sumter apartment complex, according to the statement. When they arrived, they found Joshua Goodman wounded in the parking lot.
Goodman, a three sport athlete at Crestwood High School, was taken to Palmetto Health Tuomey, where he later died, according to the statement.
Police learned that Goodman was meeting with the five suspects to buy marijuana, according to the statement. When the suspects tried to rob him instead, Goodman struggled, and Jackson shot him.
Jackson, 21, of Columbia, is wanted on charges of murder, attempted armed robbery, conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the statement. He's currently on probation after a 2016 carjacking case in Richland County. In that case, he pleaded guilty to strong armed robbery and weapons charges.
Diontre Brown, 18, of Blythewood, was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the statement. Brown was also involved in the 2016 carjacking with Jackson.
Shanice Octavia Bradley, 20, of Sumter, was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and conspiracy.
Dequan Lamont Washington, 21, of Sumter, was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and conspiracy, according to the statement.
Joshua Smith Jr., 16, of Sumter, was charged as an adult with accessory before the fact of armed robbery, accessory before the fact of murder and conspiracy.
Bradley, Brown and Washington were arrested and taken to Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center, according to the statement. Smith was taken to a state Department of Juvenile Justice facility.
