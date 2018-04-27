SC guards who take bribes, deal drugs in prison get off easy in state courts

Nine of 12 S.C. prison guards and workers convicted in state court for smuggling contraband into state prisons received little or no jail time.
However, they — and two others — now face the prospect of significant prison time after being indicted by federal authorities for the same offenses — smuggling contraband, taking bribes and misconduct in office.
At Wednesday's news conference announcing federal charges against the 14 former Corrections workers, neither U.S. Attorney Beth Drake nor S.C. Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling would explain in detail why the new federal charges were being brought against the former prison workers, 12 of whom already have been convicted on state charges.
But available records show nine of the former Corrections workers received little or no jail time for the state charges. The stiffest sentence given to any of the nine was 60 days in jail. Most were given either no time in jail or suspended sentences.
The light sentences show state charges against prison employees easily are dismissed, minimized or not taken seriously by prosecutors and judges, said Jon Ozmint, former state Corrections Department director.
Corrections guards and workers who face state charges rarely get a serious punishment, said Ozmint, who headed the state's prison system for eight years — from 2003 to 2011.
"It's always a challenge to get solicitors to take cases against inmates and staff," Ozmint said.
Solicitors don't always understand why it is dangerous to smuggle cellphones into a prison, Ozmint said. "Why take up your docket time prosecuting staff members for bringing in a cellphone when it's not illegal to have a cellphone on the street? Staff members aren't habitual criminals, so what's the big deal?"
As a result, there is almost no punishment for prison workers who smuggle contraband or take bribes, "other than losing your job," Ozmint said. "Why not bring in a cellphone if the only consequence is to lose your job?"
Ozmint said it is likely that federal officials, acting with state officials, brought the federal charges against former Corrections guards and workers "to send the right message. ... If they can't find a state judge willing to take this seriously, they are going to find a federal judge to take this seriously."
The State newspaper searched to see what state sentences the former Corrections workers had received. State charges still are pending against two of the 14 who now face federal charges. Three cases could not be located.
In the nine cases that the newspaper could locate, most of the defendants were given suspended sentences, probation or a few weeks in jail. The toughest sentence was 60 days in jail.
Some examples:
▪ Jamal Early, a former guard at Ridgeland Correctional Institution in Jasper County, faced contraband, drug and misconduct in office charges in 2016. In state court, the drug and misconduct charges were dismissed. Early entered a guilty plea to two charges of smuggling contraband, and was given a four-year suspended sentence for one charge and 30 days in jail for the other.
▪ Sharon Johnson-Breeland, a guard at Broad River Road Correctional Institutional in Richland Country, originally faced state charges of bringing in contraband, trafficking in drugs and taking bribes when arrested in 2016. She pleaded guilty on the contraband charge, and the other charges were dismissed. Records say she served no prison time.
▪ Rachel Burgess, a nurse at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, faced state charges of possession of drugs with intent to distribute. She was given a two-year suspended prison sentence and two years on probation.
All three now face up to 25 years in federal prison if convicted.
In recent months, prison officials have complained loudly about how easy it is for inmates to get contraband cellphones. Prisons Director Stirling said those phones played a role in spreading a deadly riot at Lee Correctional Institution earlier this month, in which seven inmates died.
At Wednesday's news conference, U.S. Attorney Drake said there was a "crisis in contraband" in S.C. prisons, and it is linked to prison violence.
Last year was one of the S.C. prison system's deadliest — with 12 inmates killed. Thus far in 2018, nine inmates have been killed in the system, which has 19,300 inmates in 21 prisons.
