Death of Lexington doctor's wife being treated as suspicious, police say

The cases of a fatal October shooting of a Columbia salesman and this week's death of a Lexington County doctor's wife are related, police said Friday.
After police were called to investigate the death of Dr. Adam Lazzarini's wife Tuesday afternoon, investigators found evidence connecting the two cases and decided to charge the doctor for the October shooting, Cayce Director of Public Safety Byron Snellgrove said Friday.
Lazzarini was charged Thursday in connection with shooting a salesman in October of last year. Soon after police announced his arrest, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher reported that Lazzarini's wife, Vanessa Brooke Biery, was found dead Tuesday in her home -- the same place the salesman died last year.
Investigators are awaiting an autopsy report on Lazzarini’s wife, but Snellgrove said her death is considered suspicious. Autopsy results could come as early as Friday.
Lazzarini turned himself into the Lexington County Detention Center Thursday morning, where he was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and obstructing justice.
He has not been charged in the death of his wife. The S.C. Law Enforcement Division and the Cayce Department of Public Safety are investigating her death.
Lazzarini's bond was set at $20,000 Friday morning. Upon release, he will have to surrender his passport, and investigators will give him a GPS monitoring device.
Comments