Missing Lexington woman, 20, found dead in woods

A missing 20-year-old woman was found dead Friday in a wooded area off Platt Springs Road, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Kyrstin Star Blackburn, 20, of Lexington was identified by coroner Margaret Fisher. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday to determine Blackburn's cause of death.
No arrests have been made in connection to case, according to police.
"We’re looking into the circumstances surrounding her death to determine if it was related to a criminal act or natural causes," the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced.
Police opened a missing persons case for Blackburn on Tuesday.
