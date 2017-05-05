Columbia College, Midlands Tech hope to attract students with new bridge program

Two colleges in South Carolina’s capital city hope to attract new students through a program that bridges their academic offerings.
Columbia College and Midlands Technical College have announced a partnership that will allow two-year associate degree students at the technical college to transfer to the private women’s college and earn a four-year degree.
About a dozen different programs will be covered by the agreement, ranging from education to computer science to social work, said Columbia College interim provost Carol Moore.
“From day one, they will know exactly what courses to take,” Moore said. “The agreement calls on Midlands Tech to work with us on advising ... it’s all very seamless.”
Nursing students at both colleges will benefit most from the partnership. By dual enrolling in both schools, those students will have access to both an associates and a bachelors degree in nursing and the ability to take the nursing exam after two years of study.
The program is mutually beneficial, Moore said, because it also gives Columbia College students access to Midlands Tech’s laboratory and equipment.
Trying to match what the tech college already has available “would be a significant investment,” she said.
Nursing students from the tech college also will be able to get the residential campus experience by staying in Columbia College’s dorms.
While Columbia College has an all-woman residential school, the nursing bridge program also will include opportunities for men to take part.
Moore said male nursing students can enroll in the college’s co-ed evening classes – whether or not the courses are at night. The male students also will have an opportunity to take part in the campus experience.
“We do have properties that ring the campus,” she said, “so housing could be available for male students.”
Moore has been named Columbia College’s interim president for the next school year after current President Beth Dinndorf retires. She said the program matches the growth areas the college wants to focus on after cutting back some under-enrolled courses in 2016.
The new bridging program will be available starting in the fall semester.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
