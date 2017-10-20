This Midlands principal is the best in the country

Chapin High School principal Akil Ross is the new National Principal of the Year.
Ross, principal at the school for six years, learned of the award from the National Association of Secondary School Principals at an assembly Friday with students and teachers.
He was praised by the group for significant improvement in graduation and academic proficiency. That happened after he provided extra instruction for struggling students to lessen dropouts, the group said.
Earlier this year, Ross praised the school’s students for community involvement.
“Throughout the year, student groups give thousands of hours of time to worthy causes,” he told The State newspaper. “They collect thousands of dollars and in-kind donations that truly make a difference. When students are given an opportunity to serve, they become totally invested in improving the welfare of the community and all its residents.”
Ross said his life changed when he became a parent a few years ago.
“I empathize with a parent struggling with their child’s poor performance in school and I try to ease their emotional concerns before addressing their academic concerns,” he said.
Ross was state high school principal of the year in 2016 and a member of The State’s 20 under 40 class for 2017.
“All the credit goes to my Chapin family – our staff, students, parents and community,” Ross said when he was nominated as one of three finalists in mid-summer. “Without them, none is this is possible.”
