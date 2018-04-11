Midlands school boasts new National Assistant Principal of the Year

An assistant principal at Pelion High School is the best in the country.
Erica Page was named the 2018 National Assistant Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
At Pelion, she has led efforts to boost student test scores and college and career readiness and to increase offerings of AP and honors classes. Under Page's leadership, a third of Pelion's students now will graduate with college credit.
"Every administrative decision I make comes from believing in students and putting them first," Page said in a news release Wednesday from the principals' association.
Principals' association director JoAnn Bartoletti called Page "a shining example of an assistant principal as a powerful multiplier of effective practice."
Page taught at the much larger, nearby White Knoll High School before joining the administrative team at Pelion, a school of roughly 750 students, in 2012.
In November 2017, she was named the top assistant principal among secondary schools in South Carolina.
