Senators elect Kevin Bryant to ascend to lieutenant governor

S.C. Senators elected their GOP colleague Sen. Kevin Bryant to ascend to become lieutenant governor on Wednesday.
Bryant is known for his unflinching support of pro-life legislation, school choice, traditional marriage and limited government.
State Sen. Shane Martin, R-Spartanburg, nominated Bryant, praising the Anderson Republican for pushing for school-choice and chairing a panel tasked with addressing the state’s roughly $20 billion pension.
Martin also said Bryant keeps the minority viewpoint on an issue in mind.
"Oftentimes we were and still are in the minority," said Martin, a part of the Libertarian-leaning faction of GOP senators that included Bryant.
State Sen. Gerald Malloy, D-Darlington, seconded Bryant’s nomination, bringing up a nickname of Bryant’s — "the moderate voice of the radical right."
Malloy said that Bryant listens to opposing viewpoints and takes suggestions to improve his bills when necessary.
His moral compass is firmly centered on doing what is right, Malloy said.
Senate Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, paved the way for Bryant’s election Tuesday, resigning his post to avoid becoming lieutenant governor. That post has little power, aside from being first in line to succeed the governor, if necessary. It pays $46,545 a year.
The question of who would be South Carolina’s lieutenant governor became urgent Tuesday when Gov. Nikki Haley was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Haley then resigned, elevating Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster, R-Richland, to the post of governor. That move vacated the lieutenant governor’s post.
As soon as Bryant — temporarily, the Senate president pro tempore — becomes lieutenant governor, that will create a vacancy for Senate leader, a post that Leatherman is expected to seek again. However, state Sen. Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, plans to challenge Leatherman.
