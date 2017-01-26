Clemson national championship license plates OK’d by Senate

License plates celebrating Clemson University’s 2016 football national championship are a big step closer to S.C. roadways.
State senators on Thursday fast-tracked and then passed a proposal by Sen. Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, to allow the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles to create and sell the special plates.
The plates would cost $70 in addition to regular DMV registration fees. Any profits would go toward academic scholarships at Clemson.
The No. 1 plate would be reserved for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.
After a final perfunctory vote in the Senate, the proposal will heads to the S.C. House, where it is unlikely to face opposition.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
