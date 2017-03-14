SC legislators debate firing public safety director

COLUMBIA, SC The S.C. House of Representatives is considering firing the director of the Department of Public Safety.
The proposal by House Minority Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, was introduced as a budget amendment on Tuesday. Rutherford said he introduced the amendment after discussions with DPS Director Leroy Smith and Gov. Henry McMaster.
Rutherford said he has been hearing complaints of Smith for a long time. Rutherford serves on the House’s Legislative Oversight Panel, which is in charge of looking at the police agency’s policies and books.
“The director of the Department of Public Safety needs to go,” Rutherford said. “He has demoralized the Department of Public Safety long enough.
The House is continuing to debate the amendment. Reps. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, and Russell Ott, D-Calhoun, have expressed concern with the proposal.
Rep. Mike Pitts, R-Laurens, told the House floor that this is “the only recourse” the House to get McMaster’s attention when it comes to the issues at the agency.
