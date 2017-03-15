After House setback, USC takes its med school request to SC Senate

The University of South Carolina has not given up on its $50 million request to state lawmakers for a new medical school campus in downtown Columbia.
A week after House budget writers declared they would provide no money for the project in the state’s first bond bill since 2001, USC president Harris Pastides took his case to the S.C. Legislature’s upper chamber.
He asked a panel of S.C. senators to tack on USC’s new medical school campus to the House’s borrowing proposal when the Senate considers it later this spring.
“This will be a health-science complex like Harvard has,” Pastides said, asking senators for a “very large bond bill.”
The $50 million request, USC’s top legislative priority, would jump-start a new, $200 million medical school and health sciences complex on 16 acres of donated land at downtown’s Bull Street site.
But the request suffered a blow last week when House budget writers announced the bond bill – expected to be in the neighborhood of $450 million – would pay only for renovation and maintenance projects, not new campus construction.
In USC’s final public push for the $50 million Wednesday, Pastides argued the new medical school still should qualify because that project is more efficient than renovating the school’s current, aging site at Garners Ferry Road.
The current location needs $75 million in improvements and is owned by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. The school’s rent there – now $1 a year – is expected to increase to $7.5 million a year after the current lease ends in 2030.
“It will replace an outdated facility that will cost even more to renovate and to rent, and it still won’t meet the standards of a modern education,” Pastides told senators.
