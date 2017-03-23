Half of $500 million bond bill slated for SC colleges, tech schools

S.C. colleges and technical schools were the biggest winners in the first draft of a nearly $500 million borrowing proposal, revealed Thursday.
Nearly $251 million in college maintenance and renovation projects made the cut after legislators whittled down more than $2 billion in requests by state agencies, the bulk of them from higher education.
They include $25 million to renovate the University of South Carolina’s soon-to-be-former law school building on Main Street in Columbia, $25 million to renovate two 1960s-era classroom buildings at Clemson University and $87 million to be split amongst the state’s 16 technical colleges.
Meanwhile, House budget writers also proposed borrowing:
▪ $80 million for deferred maintenance of state-owned buildings
▪ $30 million to replace aging school buses – the Education Department had requested $95 million
▪ $25 million for the Department of Commerce for economic development infrastructure
▪ $16.2 million for rest area renovations
▪ $15 million to renovate armories
▪ Nearly $14.2 million to maintain Department of Mental Health buildings
▪ $12 million for Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services behavioral health clinics
▪ $11 million for state parks maintenance
▪ $10 million to renovate or rebuild five welcome centers
▪ $10 million for the State Ports Authority to increase cargo capacity at the Wando Welch Terminal
▪ $10 million for maintenance and renovations of S.C. Department of Natural Resources marine facilities and hatcheries
▪ $6.1 million for S.C. Department of Corrections maintenance
▪ $3.8 million for Department of Juvenile Justice maintenance
▪ $3.5 million for S.C. Fire Academy props and facilities
▪ $3 million to modernize the Judicial Department’s court case management system
Check back for updates on this story.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
What colleges could get
S.C. colleges and technical schools were slated to get nearly $251 million for maintenance projects in House budget writers’ first draft of a proposed bond bill. Here is a look at how much money is headed to each school.
1. Tech schools: $87 million
2. USC-Columbia: $25 million
3. Medical University of South Carolina: $25 million
4. Clemson University: $25 million
5. College of Charleston: $12 million
6. Winthrop University: $10 million
7. The Citadel: $8 million
8. Coastal Carolina University: $8 million
9. Francis Marion University: $8 million
10. S.C. State University: $8 million
11. USC-Beaufort: $8 million
12. USC-Upstate: $8 million
13. USC-Palmetto College: $7.94 million
14. Lander University: $7.5 million
15. USC-Aiken: $3.5 million
SOURCE: S.C. House Ways and Means Committee
Comments