March 23, 2017 3:10 PM

Half of $500 million bond bill slated for SC colleges, tech schools

By Avery G. Wilks

COLUMBIA

S.C. colleges and technical schools were the biggest winners in the first draft of a nearly $500 million borrowing proposal, revealed Thursday.

Nearly $251 million in college maintenance and renovation projects made the cut after legislators whittled down more than $2 billion in requests by state agencies, the bulk of them from higher education.

They include $25 million to renovate the University of South Carolina’s soon-to-be-former law school building on Main Street in Columbia, $25 million to renovate two 1960s-era classroom buildings at Clemson University and $87 million to be split amongst the state’s 16 technical colleges.

Meanwhile, House budget writers also proposed borrowing:

▪  $80 million for deferred maintenance of state-owned buildings

▪  $30 million to replace aging school buses – the Education Department had requested $95 million

▪  $25 million for the Department of Commerce for economic development infrastructure

▪  $16.2 million for rest area renovations

▪  $15 million to renovate armories

▪  Nearly $14.2 million to maintain Department of Mental Health buildings

▪  $12 million for Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services behavioral health clinics

▪  $11 million for state parks maintenance

▪  $10 million to renovate or rebuild five welcome centers

▪  $10 million for the State Ports Authority to increase cargo capacity at the Wando Welch Terminal

▪  $10 million for maintenance and renovations of S.C. Department of Natural Resources marine facilities and hatcheries

▪  $6.1 million for S.C. Department of Corrections maintenance

▪  $3.8 million for Department of Juvenile Justice maintenance

▪  $3.5 million for S.C. Fire Academy props and facilities

▪  $3 million to modernize the Judicial Department’s court case management system

What colleges could get

S.C. colleges and technical schools were slated to get nearly $251 million for maintenance projects in House budget writers’ first draft of a proposed bond bill. Here is a look at how much money is headed to each school.

1. Tech schools: $87 million

2. USC-Columbia: $25 million

3. Medical University of South Carolina: $25 million

4. Clemson University: $25 million

5. College of Charleston: $12 million

6. Winthrop University: $10 million

7. The Citadel: $8 million

8. Coastal Carolina University: $8 million

9. Francis Marion University: $8 million

10. S.C. State University: $8 million

11. USC-Beaufort: $8 million

12. USC-Upstate: $8 million

13. USC-Palmetto College: $7.94 million

14. Lander University: $7.5 million

15. USC-Aiken: $3.5 million

SOURCE: S.C. House Ways and Means Committee

