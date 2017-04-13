SC roads, other services not keeping up with growth, poll finds

At a time when the condition of the state’s roads is leading discussions at the S.C. State House most South Carolinians do not believe services provided by the state have kept pace with the state’s growing population, according to the latest poll of state residents from Winthrop University.
Nearly 62 percent of respondents say they strongly or somewhat feel that not only roads, but also highway troopers, social workers, mental health experts, and schools, have not kept up with the Palmetto State’s growth. Only 11 percent of state residents felt that they had.
But roads, bridges and infrastructure were residents’ most cited concern in the new survey out Thursday, followed by education, jobs or unemployment, and racism.
The poll also found that President Donald Trump remains less popular than not among South Carolina voters.
Among those polled, 47 percent disapprove of the job Trump is doing early in his presidency, while 43 percent approve.
South Carolinians are similarly gloomy about the state of the country, with 60 percent saying it’s headed in the wrong direction.
But there are some silver linings in the poll. Trump remains popular with his base, with the approval of 79 percent of the state’s Republicans and those who lean Republican. More than half, 54 percent, say South Carolina is moving in a positive direction, while two-thirds say both the national and state economy is “very good” or “fairly good.”
Nearly 54 percent described their own economic situation as “good” or “excellent.”
Little more than two months after Gov. Henry McMaster took office, he has the approval of 47 percent of the state’s residents, 25 points above the percentage who disapprove. The S.C. Legislature has the same approval rating, while 38 percent disapprove of the job state lawmakers are doing.
