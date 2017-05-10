Weaker public-records bill, other bills near State House finish line as clock ticks

The state Senate Wednesday passed a bill aimed at giving S.C. residents easier access to government documents but not before pulling some of the proposal’s teeth.
State Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, D-Colleton, had stripped out of the bill a proposal that would have created a new office within the state’s Administrative Law Court to settle quickly disputes when a public body refuses to release documents to citizens.
The bill still would create a 30-day deadline for government entities to turn over public documents. It also would provide the public easier access to police dash-cam videos.
In a statement, S.C. Press Association executive director Bill Rogers said he was disappointed with the Colleton Democrat’s changes. (The State is a member of the Press Association.)
“This bill leaves the status quo, which means citizens have to spend thousands of dollars on attorneys to challenge the withholding of public records,” he said.
Bright Matthews says those disputes should stay in local circuit courts, adding she opposes creating the $144,000-a-year administrative office. Her change to the bill would require an initial court hearing within 10 days and for most cases to be resolved within six months.
“It saves the counties a whole bunch of money and does not create an additional level of government, nor any more expenditures,” she said.
The FOIA bill is one of many state lawmakers are trying to pass before they adjourn Thursday.
A look at where other proposals stand:
▪ Mopeds: Concerned about moped safety, lawmakers remain hopeful a years-in-the-making bill can pass this spring. Whether to require S.C. moped drivers to wear reflective vests remains a key sticking point.
House members this week declined to pass the bill after the Senate dropped the requirement for reflective vests. House and Senate members now will meet to try to hash out their differences.
Legislators could pass a compromise bill Thursday or when they reconvene in late May to act on Gov. Henry McMaster’s vetoes.
▪ Anti-Semitism: State Sen. Brad Hutto is working to hold up a bill that would require S.C. public colleges to use a controversial U.S. State Department definition of anti-Semitism when investigating alleged civil rights violations on campus.
The Orangeburg Democrat echoed free-speech concerns voiced by college groups and pro-Palestine advocates that the State Department definition could be interpreted to punish on-campus criticism of Israel. He also said the bill infringes on academic freedom and micromanages colleges.
State Rep. Alan Clemmons, R-Horry, the bill’s main sponsor, said he is working with Hutto on tweaking the bill to address his concerns. But Hutto said he does not expect the bill to pass this year.
▪ Bond bill: It is dead for the year. Without enough time to get the proposal through both chambers, House members on Wednesday decided against considering the $500 million borrowing proposal for deferred maintenance on state-owned buildings.
The bill – which includes $250 million to renovate college buildings – can be discussed again when lawmakers reconvene next year on Jan. 9.
“We don’t have to wait on the budget next year,” said House Ways and Means Committee chair Brian White, R-Anderson. “We don’t have to wait on roads. We can get through it.”
WHAT GOT DONE
▪ Bear bill: S.C. lawmakers Wednesday passed a bill allowing virtually anyone wanting to kill a black bear in Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties to get a state license during the fall hunting season.
Under the current system, the state holds a drawing for the right to hunt bears. The new plan – aimed at culling the bear population near tourist-jammed Myrtle Beach – would provide tags to kill a bear to most people who sign up.
The bill now goes to Gov. McMaster for his signature.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
Comments