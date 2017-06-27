Improvements to a 13-mile stretch of Garners Ferry Road in Richland County are slated as part of a $50 million initial investment from higher gas-tax revenues aimed at reducing S.C. highway deaths.
Improvements to a 13-mile stretch of Garners Ferry Road in Richland County are slated as part of a $50 million initial investment from higher gas-tax revenues aimed at reducing S.C. highway deaths. The State file photo
Improvements to a 13-mile stretch of Garners Ferry Road in Richland County are slated as part of a $50 million initial investment from higher gas-tax revenues aimed at reducing S.C. highway deaths. The State file photo

Politics & Government

June 27, 2017 11:10 AM

SC rural roads deadliest in the nation

By Cassie Cope

ccope@thestate.com

South Carolina has the highest rate of deaths on rural roads in the nation.

The Palmetto State had 3.82 traffic fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled on those non-interstate, rural routes in 2015, according to a report released Tuesday by national transportation research group TRIP.

The report said that deaths on rural roads are caused in part by “a lack of desirable roadway safety features, longer emergency vehicle response times, and the higher speeds traveled on rural roads compared to urban roads.”

S.C. lawmakers approved raising the state’s gas tax and other driving fees this year to raise about $600 million a year to pay for road repairs, once the tax hike is fully phased in.

Earlier this month, the S.C. Department of Transportation commission approved spending an initial $50 million to make the state’s deadly rural roads safer.

Popular Midlands route Garners Ferry Road is the top target for those safety upgrades.

Nine fatal crashes occurred on that stretch of Garners Ferry from 2011-2015, according to the Transportation Department. Another 23 crashes in the same time frame resulted in serious injury.

Cassie Cope: 803-771-8657, @cassielcope

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Want to save money on a new car in South Carolina? Better hurry.

Want to save money on a new car in South Carolina? Better hurry. 0:51

Want to save money on a new car in South Carolina? Better hurry.

Marry You for Health Care - Bruno Mars parody 4:05

Marry You for Health Care - Bruno Mars parody
State TERI retirement program ending 3:46

State TERI retirement program ending

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos