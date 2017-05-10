SC gas-tax hike to become law after Legislature overrides Gov. McMaster’s veto

A proposal to raise the S.C. gas tax will become law after the Legislature Wednesday overrode Gov. Henry McMaster’s veto.
The proposal, which takes effect July 1, will raise the state’s gas tax by two cents a year for six years, totaling 12 cents. The bill also will hike other driving fees to raise money to repair the state’s crumbling roads.
The S.C. Senate gave the bill final approval Wednesday afternoon in a vote of 32 to 12.
The S.C. House voted 95-18, to override McMaster’s veto after S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington and several other House members lambasted the Republican governor.
“He chose to listen, I believe, to campaign consultants, rather than the people of the great state of South Carolina,” Lucas said.
McMaster is a good man, Lucas added. “I know he wants the best for South Carolina, I believe he will become a good governor — in time.”
However, during the roads debate, McMaster has “chosen to place politics over policy,” Lucas said. “The governor has failed to offer one single, viable solution to the state’s infrastructure crisis.”
Freshman lawmaker Rep. Micah Caskey, R-Lexington, said McMaster “chose to remain silent, he chose not to act, he chose not to lead.”
Instead, Caskey said, McMaster focused on next year’s GOP primary — a low-turnout vote, dominated by anti-tax voters — and worried about his own career.
Before taking over for S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley, who resigned to join the Trump Administration, McMaster was silent on whether he supported a gas-tax hike.
However, as governor, McMaster asked President Donald Trump for $5 billion to pay for road repairs, adding raising the gas tax should be a “last resort.” Later, McMaster urged lawmakers to borrow up to $1 billion to pay for road repairs, instead of repairing state buildings.
In his veto message, however, McMaster said more money was not the solution, a claim that representatives mocked Wednesday.
After more than two years of debate, senators and House members agreed earlier this week on the plan to raise the state’s gas tax by 12 cents a gallon and increase other driving fees to provide about $630 million a year for road repairs.
