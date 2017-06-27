Why a new car in SC will cost $200 more starting Saturday

S.C. drivers have three days to save $200 when they buy a new car.
On Saturday, the state’s highest sales tax on vehicles will increase to $500, up from $300 now. That increase will hit the purses of new car buyers and used car buyers who purchase a vehicle costing more than $6,000.
“If you’re thinking about purchasing a vehicle, and plan on purchasing one fairly soon, it would be a good time to go ahead and come in and do it now to save the extra $200,” Jeremy Carter, sales manager for Love Chevrolet in the Harbison area, said Tuesday.
The increase in the state’s sales tax cap was included in the road-repair bill that S.C. lawmakers passed this spring to raise roughly $600 million a year by 2022 to fix the state’s crumbling roads. That law takes effect on Saturday.
“When you buy a new car, you want that car to have a road that is good to drive on,” said state Rep. Gary Simrill, R-York, who sponsored the road-repair bill.
Simrill, a high-end used-car dealer, said the S.C. residents have enjoyed a very low sales tax on vehicles since 1984. “That helps consumers in the pursuit of buying a vehicle,” he said.
The increase in the sales tax cap will hit used-car buyers hardest. Previously, the sales tax was capped at $300, or 5 percent of the cost of a $6,000 car. Now, the sales tax will be capped at $500, or 5 percent of the cost of a $10,000 car.
Buyers of new vehicles paying $35,000, for example, and used-car buyers paying $10,000 would both pay $500 in sales taxes. (The buyer of a $7,000 car would pay $350, or 5 percent of the cost.)
But state Rep. Simrill said local property taxes ensure the owner of the higher priced car pays more in taxes by taking into account the value of the vehicle.
“Vehicles are taxed both at the point of sale, which is low, and that certainly helps consumers in South Carolina,” Simrill said. “They are also taxed at the local level and that is done based on the value of the car.”
At Love Chevrolet in the Columbia area, Carter said salespeople this week are telling shoppers the higher tax is coming. The summertime is usually a busy time for car dealerships, in part, because people are traveling more, said Carter, who has worked at the dealership for 12 years.
“Every South Carolina citizen hates to see more taxes,” said Ben Hoover, Love Chevrolet’s general manager. “But you don’t have to go on a very long drive to see the conditions of our roads.”
To address road safety, and wear and tear on vehicles, South Carolina’s highways need to be improved, Hoover added.
Raising South Carolina’s driving fees and gas tax — last increased 30 years ago — dominated debate during the past three legislative sessions.
In May, lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Henry McMaster, approving raising the state’s gas tax by 2 cents a gallon for six years and increasing other driving fees, including the sales tax, to pay for road repairs.
The Transportation Department estimates it needs an additional $1 billion to make the state’s roads safer. The new taxes and fees are projected to address about 60 percent of that need.
Tax increases Saturday
On Saturday, S.C. drivers will start paying:
2 cents more a gallon in gas taxes: The first year of six annual 2-cent increases
$250 fee for a new S.C. resident to register a vehicle: The one-time fee would be paid by new residents when they register a vehicle in South Carolina
$120 electric vehicle fee, $60 hybrid fee: Electric and hybrid vehicles drivers would pay the fees every two years
$16 more in vehicle registration fees: S.C. drivers under age 65 would pay $40, up from $24; S.C. drivers 65 and older or handicapped would pay $36, up from $20
SC rural roads deadliest in the nation
South Carolina has the nation’s highest rate of deaths on rural roads, according to a new study.
The Palmetto State had 3.82 fatalities for every 100 million miles traveled on non-interstate, rural routes in 2015, according to a report released Tuesday by TRIP, a national transportation research group.
Deaths on S.C. rural roads are caused in part by “a lack of desirable roadway safety features, longer emergency vehicle response times, and the higher speeds traveled on rural roads compared to urban roads,” the report said.
S.C. lawmakers approved raising the state’s gas tax and other driving fees this spring to raise about $600 million a year to pay for road repairs, once tax and fee hikes are fully phased in in 2022.
Earlier this month, the S.C. Department of Transportation commission approved spending an initial $50 million to make the state’s rural roads safer.
Popular Midlands route Garners Ferry Road is the top target for the safety upgrades.
Nine fatal crashes occurred on a stretch of Garners Ferry from 2011-2015, according to the Transportation Department. Another 23 crashes during the same period resulted in serious injuries.
