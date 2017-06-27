Why a new car in SC will cost $200 more starting Saturday

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:05 Marry You for Health Care - Bruno Mars parody Pause 0:51 Want to save money on a new car in South Carolina? Better hurry. 3:46 State TERI retirement program ending 1:13 Donald Trump's recent message for South Carolina probably won't surprise voters 1:00 Visit the living memorial at Pulse night club in 360 1:36 'Did this really just happen?': Bluffton woman describes morning husband was picked up by ICE 2:22 Get caught up on the Comey-Trump saga 0:55 Batesburg-Leesville town leaders sacrifice paycheck to benefit employees 1:43 What is Indivisible? 2:02 Rep. Quinn charged with taking money and lobbying for Midlands institutions, including USC Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email That new -- or used -- car that you’ve been looking at will cost you more on Saturday. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

That new -- or used -- car that you’ve been looking at will cost you more on Saturday. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com