Pass or fail? McMaster tested by Irma

How a governor weathers a major storm can make or break a political career.

A job well done reaps rewards. Former Gov. Nikki Haley’s handling of 2015’s historic flood and 2016’s Hurricane Matthew brought her national praise. She is now the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Failures are seldom forgotten. Then-Gov. Jim Hodges ordered a coastal evacuation ahead of 1999’s Hurricane Floyd. But Interstate 26 westbound became a parking lot before Hodges decided to reverse the eastbound lane. The governor later apologized.

For the past week, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has been faced with his first test since becoming governor in January in the form of Hurricane Irma.

One of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded, Irma could have slammed South Carolina’s coastal communities, wreaking havoc. Instead it shifted west, sweeping the Palmetto State as a tropical storm.

So how did McMaster stack up?

Well, a former aide to Gov. Haley said, an assessment that other elected leaders — Democrats and Republicans — generally agree with.

But some on social media panned McMaster’s performance.

‘I miss Nikki Haley’

Signaling his focus on Irma days before its was expected to blow ashore, McMaster canceled an out-of-state fundraiser and an international trade trip to prepare.

The governor listened to state and local officials, shaping his message around their advice, said Swati Patel, a former Haley chief of staff.

“When you're in an emergency, what is most important is that they (the governor) communicate with the public often and clearly,” she added. “He did that.”

Still, McMaster took some hits on social media for garbling his message about an evacuation.

During a news conference last Thursday, McMaster told South Carolinians to prepare for an evacuation before stating his evacuation plans. Viewers watching a live-streaming of the briefing on Facebook were confused.

Eventually, McMaster clarified his point: If an evacuation became necessary, it would begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

But the message was lost in translation for some. “He said IF he orders a mandatory evacuation it would be Saturday at 10 am. What a way to muck up the message,” one commenter noted.

Some viewers longed for Haley, whose ease before cameras and ability to communicate updates from emergency officials, won her widespread praise. “I miss Nikki Haley,” one viewer lamented.

Local lawmakers sing praises

Outside of social media, McMaster was praised for his late Friday call to evacuate barrier islands in three S.C. counties.

State Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Charleston, said McMaster’s limited evacuation was “just right.” The partial evacuation kept more people from driving in dangerous conditions or holding up motorists who needed to get off the coast.

“There will always be some Monday-morning quarterbacking. That’s inevitable in an evacuation,” said state Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort. “But I think he showed good judgment, and that’s what you’re looking for with a governor in situations like this.”

State Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, D-Colleton, said some of her constituents criticized McMaster’s “indecisiveness, not necessarily being specific about the evacuation, which areas would be evacuated and for how long.”

But overall, Bright Matthews also praised McMaster, saying the Republican governor was accessible, reaching out to her — for example — with concerns about a hospital in her district.

Facing questions Tuesday about why he did not order the evacuation of frequently flooding Charleston, McMaster said economic considerations in the tourist city were a factor. Instead, officials issued numerous warnings that flooding was likely, McMaster said.

Monday, the city’s peninsula experienced some of its worst flooding ever. Afterward, however, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, a Democrat, said the governor made the right call.

Irma’s GOP primary boost

Irma’s winds could fill McMaster’s sails heading into next June’s GOP primary, political observers say.

“The governor and his staff have done a very good job,” said Greenville GOP consultant Chip Felkel. “There will be political capital that he gets off of that. ... (I)f you perform well, you automatically have a feather in your cap in terms of leadership and executive authority.”

Neal Thigpen, a longtime Florence GOP activist and retired Francis Marion political scientist, said McMaster needed something to show his management skills.

“What's been the knock on Henry thus far? That he hasn't said a whole lot about a whole lot of things,” Thigpen said.

“He hasn't had many opportunities to really demonstrate his leadership ability. In a lot of ways, this little storm ... gave him an opportunity to do that.”