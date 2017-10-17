Politics & Government

Trump’s ‘top pastor’ could launch challenge of Lindsey Graham

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

October 17, 2017 2:52 PM

The S.C. preacher who once was called “Donald Trump’s top pastor” is mulling a challenge to “self-centered” U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC.

Mark Burns, an Easley pastor who became a regular at Donald Trump’s campaign appearances last year, posted a statement on Twitter thanking the “many Americans” who were encouraging him to challenge South Carolina’s senior senator in 2020 due to the “self-centered actions of Sen. Lindsey Graham.”

Burns also said he is been urged to seek statewide office in 2018, but is “committed to re-electing our great Governor Henry McMaster.”

The pastor tweeted the message along with a link to a donation page.

Burns was a prominent Trump supporter during the 2016 campaign, even delivering a prayer at the Republican National Convention. He was featured in a Time magazine piece that declared him Trump’s “top pastor.”

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

    President Donald Trump arrives in Greenville, South Carolina, stops his motorcade, and greets his cheering supporters.

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 10:18

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters
Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result 1:44

Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result

Senate hearing seeks answers from Santee Cooper chief 2:00

Senate hearing seeks answers from Santee Cooper chief

View More Video