Trump’s ‘top pastor’ could launch challenge of Lindsey Graham

The S.C. preacher who once was called “Donald Trump’s top pastor” is mulling a challenge to “self-centered” U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC.
Mark Burns, an Easley pastor who became a regular at Donald Trump’s campaign appearances last year, posted a statement on Twitter thanking the “many Americans” who were encouraging him to challenge South Carolina’s senior senator in 2020 due to the “self-centered actions of Sen. Lindsey Graham.”
If you support this message, help me get it out by clicking https://t.co/exW7XfAFey & give what you can. Every dollar can make a difference pic.twitter.com/0wA6vHk4Q0— Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) October 15, 2017
Burns also said he is been urged to seek statewide office in 2018, but is “committed to re-electing our great Governor Henry McMaster.”
The pastor tweeted the message along with a link to a donation page.
Burns was a prominent Trump supporter during the 2016 campaign, even delivering a prayer at the Republican National Convention. He was featured in a Time magazine piece that declared him Trump’s “top pastor.”
