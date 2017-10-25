Can SC House Republicans keep secrets from public? Judge to decide

A decision as to whether the S.C. House’s Republican Caucus will have to release financial records tied to an ongoing State House corruption probe could be made soon.
In a hearing Wednesday, Circuit Court Judge Thomas Cooper gave attorneys representing S.C. media organizations and the caucus 10 days to submit proposed orders.
The State and other media sued the caucus in April after S.C House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-York, declined to make public financial records that the caucus had handed over to state law enforcement officers last year.
The caucus asked Cooper to dismiss the media’s lawsuit, saying the caucus — made up of the House’s GOP majority members — is not a public body and, therefore, is not required to disclose records.
Attorney Jennifer Hollingsworth, representing the GOP Caucus, argued the South Carolina Constitution allows both the House of Representatives and Senate the flexibility to make their own rules and decide what meetings and records will be made public.
“What our House has done is not unique,” she said. “These open meeting laws can have contours and be restricted in a way. ... The Legislature can apply their own rules, just as the judiciary does.”
Attorney Jay Bender, representing The State and others, argued the caucus is a public body and is subject to the S.C. Freedom of Information Act. “Only a statute could amend the Freedom of Information Act, and only a statute could exempt the caucuses from the reach of the statute.”
The corruption investigation, headed by prosecutor David Pascoe, has led to multiple indictments of former GOP House leaders, including former House Majority Leader Rick Quinn, R-Lexington.
Former House Majority Leader Jim Merrill and former House Speaker Bobby Harrell, both Republicans, also have entered guilty pleas.
Maayan Schechter: 803-771-8657, @MaayanSchechter
S.C. corruption probe
Special prosecutor David Pascoe is leading an ongoing investigation into public corruption in the General Assembly.
Key dates
2014
Sept. 10: Former S.C. House Speaker Bobby Harrell, R-Charleston, is indicted on charges of using campaign money for personal expenses, filing false campaign disclosure reports and misconduct in office.
Oct. 23: Harrell pleads guilty to misusing campaign money and resigns. He agrees to a plea deal requiring him to tell federal and state authorities of any illegal activities by others, including lawmakers, that he knows of.
2016
Dec. 14: State Rep. Jim Merrill, R-Berkeley, is indicted on 30 charges of misconduct in office and ethics violations.
2017
March 17: State Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, is indicted on three charges — two counts of misconduct in office and one count of using of campaign money for personal expenses.
May: State Rep. Rick Quinn, R-Lexington, is indicted on two counts of misconduct in office.
August: Merrill pleads guilty to one count of using his office for personal profit. He is sentenced to one year of probation.
Oct. 18: Republican consultant Richard Quinn Sr. is indicted by the State Grand Jury on a felony charge of criminal conspiracy and illegal lobbying for failing to register as a lobbyist. Also indicted were: former state Reps. Jim Harrison, R-Richland, and Tracy Edge, R-Horry. Quinn Jr. and Courson also are indicted on new charges.
