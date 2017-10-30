Trey Gowdy
Trey Gowdy
Trey Gowdy

Politics & Government

Gowdy tells GOP to let Mueller ‘do his job’ with Russia probe

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

October 30, 2017 2:54 PM

While other Republicans on Capitol Hill waited to see who would be caught up in Monday’s expected indictments in the long-running Russia investigation, South Carolina’s Trey Gowdy urged his colleagues to give special counsel Robert Mueller a chance.

“I would encourage my Republican friends, give the guy a chance to do his job. The result will be known by the facts covered by what he uncovers,” Gowdy told Fox News Sunday, one day before the indictments were unsealed. “The personalities involved are much less important to me than the underlying facts. I would say give the guy a chance to do his job.”

The Spartanburg congressman speaks from personal experience. A former S.C. prosecutor, Gowdy chaired the U.S. House of Representatives’ long-running investigation into the 2012 Benghazi consulate attack.

That process was criticized by Democrats – who saw it as an attack on eventual presidential nominee Hillary Clinton – just as some Republicans have criticized Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election as targeted at President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Mueller unveiled indictments against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Manafort business partner Rick Gates on money laundering and conspiracy charges. It was also revealed former Trump advisor George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty earlier this month to lying about his contacts with Russia.

Trump quickly worked to distance himself from the indictments on Monday. He tweeted the allegations against Manafort stemmed from his activities “years ago” and emphasized there was “NO COLLUSION” between his campaign and the Russian government.

Trump also called for the focus of the investigation to be put on “Crooked Hillary (Clinton) & the Dems.”

The one critical note Gowdy raised about Mueller’s investigation was that knowledge of the indictments was reported over the weekend, before they were formally released on Monday.

“The only conversation I've had with Robert Mueller was stressing to him the importance of cutting out the leaks with respect to serious investigations,” he said. “It is kind of ironic that the people charged with investigating the law and executing the law would violate the law and, make no mistake, disclosing grand jury material is a violation of the law.”

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Waiting on ICE: What it's like living with DACA

    Told DACA was coming to an end, this USC student worried if she should even go in to get her immigration status renewed.

Waiting on ICE: What it's like living with DACA

Waiting on ICE: What it's like living with DACA 1:14

Waiting on ICE: What it's like living with DACA
USC Aiken asks for millions from South Carolina 3:41

USC Aiken asks for millions from South Carolina
President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 10:18

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

View More Video