White and black Southerners both feel ‘under attack,’ split on hot button issues

New polling data from Winthrop University shows sharp divides in how black and white Southerners see Democrats and Republicans, Confederate monuments and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Poll results from 11 Southern states show both groups are feeling anxious after a series of high-profile and occasionally violent protests. Forty-six percent of white respondents told pollsters they felt white people are under attack, while three-fourths of black respondents said racial minorities are under attack in the U.S. today.
Questions about more specific issues also show a racial divide. African-Americans have very different views from other respondents of Confederate-era monuments around the South.
Forty-three percent want to leave memorials to those who died in the Civil War just as they are, while one-fourth said add a plaque for context and historical interpretation. Only a fourth said to move them to a museum, while half of black respondents said they should be moved to a museum.
But Southerners are more uneasy about statues of Confederate leaders like Gen. Robert E. Lee or South Carolina’s Wade Hampton. Forty percent said to leave them where they are, 24% said add a plaque and 27% said to move them to a museum. Nearly half of blacks said to move them to a museum, while a fourth said to remove them completely.
Other hot button issues also showed a racial dividie:
▪ On a scale of 0 to 100, black respondents in 11 Southern states gave a 70 to Black Lives Matter, which has led protests against police brutality and officer-involved shootings. White respondents rated the movement a 35.4. Of all respondents, Black Lives Matter received a 43 on the Winthrop poll’s scale.
▪ White respondents were more likely to have favorable views of the Confederate flag. Whites gave the flag a 49.9 rating, higher than the 42.8 average of all respondents. Black respondents only gave the flag a 16.5.
▪ When it comes to white supremacists like those who rallied in Charlottesville, Va., this summer, however, no group had a positive view, and whites actuallly gave supremacists a lower ranking – 6.6 – than black respondents a 7.9.
▪ But black and white do split on the “antifa” or anti-fascist movement that has come out to oppose white nationalists, sometimes violently. White respondents were only have as likely to express a favorable view of the movement than blacks, giving it an average ranking of 21 to African Americans’ 42.
▪ More mainstream politics also show a racial divide. Whites rate Republicans at a 52.1, versus 31.6 for blacks. African Americans rated Democrats a 63.7, while whites gave the party only a 41.
Still, Southerners aren’t divided on everything. Overwhelmingly, respondents across the South said all races should be treated equally, and that America should protect and preserve its multi-cultural heritage.
Winthrop University polled 830 residents of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.
The poll was conducted between Oct. 22 and Nov. 5. The margin of error is 3.4 percent overall; 4 percent for white respondents and 7.7 percent for black respondents.
Bristow Marchant
