Jaco’s Corner name could live on at Columbia intersection

The intersection of Bluff Road and Rosewood Drive forever will be Jaco's Corner, even after the iconic Columbia bar's sale earlier this year.
The state Transportation Department will erect signs officially naming the intersection “Jaco’s Corner” – so long as state lawmakers pass a proposal filed last week.
“It’s a pillar of the community,” said state Rep. James Smith, the Richland Democrat who authored the proposal. “It’s the right thing to do.”
The bar and grill was a popular watering hole for Olympia mill village workers and college students for more than a century. It was owned and operated by three generations of the Jaco family from 1912 until its sale in May.
The site’s new owners have torn down all but the building’s core and will make significant additions to the property, set to re-open as a bar and restaurant.
Proposals to rename streets typically pass the General Assembly with ease.
